Society

New York state park in Brooklyn to be named after LGBTQ pioneer Marsha P. Johnson

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- For the first time, a New York state park will be named after an LGBTQ pioneer.

East River State Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, will be named after activist Marsha P. Johnson.

She was a transgender woman of color who fought for equality before her death in 1992 at the age of 46.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Midtown on Saturday and said there is still a long way to go in the fight for civil rights.

"We made progress winning legal battles for equality and justice for the LGBTQ community, but in many ways, we are losing the broader war for equality," Cuomo said. "I don't have to tell you this is a hateful, divisive and ugly time in this country, the number of assaults on human rights is growing. Today we see more attacks based on the color of a person's skin, a person's religion or a person's nationality."

Cuomo also renewed a call to end New York's ban on gestational surrogacy, which he says would help LGBTQ couples who want to start a family.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrooklynwilliamsburgnew york cityandrew cuomotransgenderpark
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC patient being tested for coronavirus 'did everything right'
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
28-year-old man critical after shooting near bus stop in NYC
Video shows deer plow into man walking in McDonald's parking lot
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China warning people without mask
Coronavirus fear: NYC communities confront concerns
AccuWeather: Mild Sunday ahead of February warming trend
Show More
Man walking home from work fatally stabbed in Queens
Paley Center debuts new exhibit in honor of Black History Month
Man shot after argument over Super Bowl
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Democratic candidates pledge unity on eve of Iowa caucuses
More TOP STORIES News