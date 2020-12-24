It's Time for Christmas "Tree-cycling:" New Yorkers, here's how you can recycle your Christmas tree

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9034600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At Christmases past, parishioners at Middle Collegiate in New York City rejoiced over gospel hymns, carols and soul tunes played on a Steinway piano that is now only metal and ashe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Tis the season for the New York City Sanitation Department to remind Christmas tree owners how to get rid of their trees.The department will begin its annual curbside collection of Christmas trees starting Monday, January 4, and it will continue through January 15.Residents are asked to remove all stands, tinsel, lights, and ornaments before putting trees out for collection.After collection, clean, non-bagged Christmas trees will have a new life. They will be chipped, mixed with leaves, and recycled into compost for the city's parks, institutions and community gardens.The Department of Sanitation can collect more than 200,000 Christmas trees for "tree-cycling" every year.Those needing to get rid of mostly plastic and metal artificial Christmas trees were advised to consider selling or donating them.New Yorkers can also drop off their holiday trees at any one of 67 sites across the five boroughs from December 26 through January 9 as part of NYC Parks' Mulchfest 2021.Residents that bring their tree and a bag to a chipping site can watch their tree being chipped and bring their own nutrient-rich mulch home with them.You can find out more by heading to Department of Sanitation or Parks websites or by calling 311.Also, this year the Sanitation Department is reminding residents with Friday collection that they should put both their trash and recycling at the curb Friday evening for collection.----------