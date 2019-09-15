Society

New York's Philharmonic using millennial influencers to lure new generation

By Eyewitness News
LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) -- The New York Philharmonic's season is set to kick off this week, and it is trying something new to lure younger generations to classical music.

The Wall Street Journal reports the orchestra has invited social media influencers to spread the word about its cultural offerings.

The Philharmonic will hold a series of gatherings for social media influencers in the coming months.

The invitation-only events will give prominent millennials access to rehearsals.

The hope is a boost in attendance.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidenew york citymanhattanmusic
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deck collapses during 85-year-old's birthday party in NJ
Father of 3 killed in Brooklyn crash
Cuomo announces action to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes in NY
AccuWeather: Showers first - then a dry week
At least 21 injured in deck collapse at Jersey Shore home
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Homeless man charged in fatal stabbing of cab driver in the Bronx
Show More
Riders scramble to get off subway train after phone catches fire
Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto
Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in NJ
Over 70 arrested in immigration protest at NYC Microsoft store
Police: 2 charged in violent brawl over parking spot in CT
More TOP STORIES News