New York's Philharmonic using millennial influencers to lure new generation

LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) -- The New York Philharmonic's season is set to kick off this week, and it is trying something new to lure younger generations to classical music.The Wall Street Journal reports the orchestra has invited social media influencers to spread the word about its cultural offerings.The Philharmonic will hold a series of gatherings for social media influencers in the coming months.The invitation-only events will give prominent millennials access to rehearsals.The hope is a boost in attendance.----------