Society

New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Firefighters in New Zealand performed a haka to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of first responders who died in the line of duty on September 11th.

The tribute took place under Auckland's Sky Tower.

After the haka, more than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 328-meter high tower in memory of their American counterparts.

Three chiefs from the New York Fire Department attended the event, according to TVNZ.

Ambassador Scott Brown tweeted video of the tribute, saying, "An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseptember 11september 11thfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 18th anniversary of 9/11
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
Raccoon that attacked 3 people in NY confirmed to have rabies
Mike 'The Situation' to be released after 8-month stint in jail
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
Photos: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
Show More
Drag racing driver gets 13 years in death of NJ vice principal
MTA rolls out new fleet of LIRR cars
Video: Cheetah jumps on top of open Jeep on African safari
Out-of-control car jumps Brooklyn sidewalk, kills 10-year-old boy
Man pointed gun at baby during Queens robbery
More TOP STORIES News