Newark police hold event to give kids free back-to-school haircuts

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark are doing their part to help students look their best ahead of the new school year.

Students received a fresh new haircut Tuesday courtesy of volunteers helping the Newark Police Department in an effort to give back to the community.

"The children need to feel confident, need to be able to walk down the halls and say 'I look good, I feel good'", said barber/stylist Sade Pack. "Good attitude goes a long way."

Just a few minutes of time at the 5th Precinct's annual A Cop & A Haircut Event was giving children a clean start.

The kids also received free backpacks, and were treated to entertainment, food and fun for all.

It is the second year Newark Police have sponsored the event. Everyone involved is a volunteer, and the food and school supplies are free.

"It's a struggle right now for everyone and for the community to come together to give back is a blessing," said grandmother Joan Sorbino.

This year's event was held in Mildred Helms Park and the goal for next year is to see the program spread throughout the city.

