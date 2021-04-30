coronavirus new jersey

Newark's bar and restaurant curfew extended to midnight

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark restaurants and bars will be permitted to remain open until midnight in a two-week pilot program starting Friday night.

Mayor Ras Baraka said the city's curfew could be further loosened if residents act responsibly.

"We are going to test out what happens, how crazy people get. If they don't behave, if the numbers go back up, if you think that means running around without your mask, and all these other kinds of things, and do things you aren't supposed to do, power people up like there's no tomorrow, then we are going to shut it down," Baraka said. "We are opening up until 12 every day starting Friday. We may open up longer if we can behave here at these restaurants, bars, and other places that we go to. 12 a.m. every single day, starting this Friday. I know a couple of people are probably happy about that."



Earlier this week, the Newark School District increased in-person learning for students to four days a week.

Students returned to classrooms two days a week earlier this month for the first time in more than a year.

Forty percent of students chose to come back for in-person learning.

That number is expected to continue to increase before the school year ends in June.

