Texas newlyweds' mishap turns into one-of-a-kind wedding photo

It wasn't exactly picture perfect, but a newlywed couple in Texas turned their wedding day misfortune into a positive.

HOUSTON, Texas --
It wasn't exactly picture perfect, but a newlywed couple in Texas turned their wedding day misfortune into a positive.

Jake and Amber Garcia were late to their own reception after their vintage ride broke down on the freeway.

The photographer, Tomas Romas, snapped the picture as the bridal party came to rescue the bride and groom.

In the end, everyone had a great time.

