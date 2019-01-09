SOCIETY

News helicopter spies Mario Kart game on Kauffman Stadium's big screen in Kansas City

EMBED </>More Videos

Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium. (KCTV/Storyful)

Danny Clemens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium.

Local television station KCTV stumbled upon the game in progress at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, after sending their news helicopter to shoot unrelated aerial footage of nearby Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV sports reporter Tom Martin tweeted video of the game, which was shared widely on social media and garnered nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours.



Despite speculation on Twitter, the game wasn't played by a rogue employee -- it was an officially sanctioned fundraising event put on by the team's charitable foundation, Royals Charities. As the story spread, the foundation teased that local fans "may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019."


While playing a game on the big screen at any major stadium is an exciting opportunity, 37,903-seat Kauffman Stadium has extra bragging rights: when it was installed for the 2008 season, CrownVision, the stadium's LED screen was the largest high-definition LED display in the world, according to manufacturer Daktronics, though it's since been dethroned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfun stuffvideo gameu.s. & worldhelicopterbuzzworthysocial mediaKansas City RoyalsMissouri
SOCIETY
NJ police find missing diamond on crossing guard's engagement ring
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
Mom tries to pay babysitter with 'ice cream and fun'
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD investigating confrontation caught on video
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Mayor de Blasio announces plan for 2 weeks PTO for workers in NYC
Owners of Chrysler Building to sell iconic NYC skyscraper
Family of woman in vegetative state outraged after baby born
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
VIDEO: Bully charged for punching 11-year-old girl
Show More
Man involved in R. Kelly documentary claims manager threatened him
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
White House tries to hold jittery GOP in line on shutdown
New bill would require GPS tracking on all NYC school buses
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
More News