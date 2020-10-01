NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A story catching the attention of our "Be Kind" campaign showcases neighbors helping neighbors right here in our area.
Eyewitness News' Nina Pineda served as the emcee at Wednesday night's virtual gala for The Community Chest.
The nonprofit organization that serves Eastern Bergen County raised a record $105,000 for its coronavirus relief fund.
Through a competitive process, grants will be awarded to nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations to support a range of needs in the area, such as hunger, afterschool programming, elderly care, career counseling for women, choral music instruction for youngsters, mental health services, environmental education, and medical care to diabetic, low-income pregnant women among others.
The gala also helped dozens of children prepare for colder weather with jackets and coats from "ME JANE" auctioned off to those in need.
"It takes many hands to do a virtual event for the first time. The number of people, who supported The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County's virtual gala, was notable. They not only donated financially, but they also contributed a range of great auction prizes, and they provided their generous support of volunteer time. We thank all of them," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, DSW, Executive Director, The Community Chest.
Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years.
For more information about The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County, visit www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org or call 201-568-7474.
ALSO READ: Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help homeowner get rid of tree stump
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Nina Pineda emcee's Community Chest virtual gala; event raises more than $100,000
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More