New Jersey bridge dedicated to 3-year-old killed by boy in 2003

COLONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pedestrian bridge in New Jersey was dedicated Tuesday in memory of a 3-year-old boy who was brutally attacked and killed in 2003.Amir Beeks' killer was a 10-year-old boy."We think about him all the time, celebrate his birthday," mom Rosalyn Singleton said. "We want to thank the town."Rosalyn suffered a nervous breakdown and stroke in the year her little boy was taken from her. Three years ago, the suspect convicted of the awful crime was released from the correctional facility where he had been for 13 years.Amir's big sister, Crystal Singleton, was there with Amir that day when he was lured away."It's hard to lose a kid - he was like my son. He was my little brother, but he was like my little boy, my son, he was our sunshine," Crystal said.All these years, there has never been a way for families to get from the public library to the playground. You had to go next to a busy street to get there - and that is where the pedestrian bridge comes in.People who work for the town say they thought of Amir immediately."I forget who said it, but had the same idea at the same time," Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said. "We looked at each other and both said 'Amir.'"Amir's family is so glad to have his name on such a positive symbol. It is a fitting tribute for a little boy who should have been a 19-year-old young man today.