be kind

New Jersey businessman surprises struggling family by paying their mortgage

By Eyewitness News
WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An act of kindness by a New Jersey businessman is providing some much-needed help for one family.

William McLaughlin of the McLaughlin Financial Group in Wall surprised a family of six Tuesday night by paying their mortgage for the next year.

McLaughlin also surprised Tiffaney and Daniel Fisher and their four children with home maintenance gifts, including a washing machine and lawn mower.

The Fishers have an 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old triplets who are all on the autism spectrum.

Recently the family has been struggling to cover the cost of their special care while also meeting their everyday expenses.

"I knew that we had to help," said McLaughlin. "And the feeling that I had is probably more appreciative of them than what I did for them."

McLaughlin, along with his daughter and business partner Kristin McLaughlin, presented the gift in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to assisting Americans in need.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymortgagesbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
9-year-old donates thousands to help other kids go to summer camp
Be Kind: 'Pouches for People' provided to those in need in NJ
Be Kind: Students help make sleeping mats for the homeless
Be Kind: Group in Pound Ridge helps spread cheer to senior citizens with flowers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC sees 3 bike accidents in 1 afternoon
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
FDNY firefighter dies from injuries sustained in line of duty
AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery
Woman says apparent pimple near lip was skin cancer
Guards assigned to Epstein's unit placed on administrative leave
8th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Show More
20K cases of bottled water for Newark had old best by dates
Man accused of kicking 87-year-old to ground in Brooklyn
Attacker slashes man in face in Manhattan's Chinatown
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Exclusive: Parents, first responders recount rescue of toddler in pool
More TOP STORIES News