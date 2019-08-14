New Jersey businessman surprises struggling family by paying their mortgage

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An act of kindness by a New Jersey businessman is providing some much-needed help for one family.
William McLaughlin of the McLaughlin Financial Group in Wall surprised a family of six Tuesday night by paying their mortgage for the next year.
McLaughlin also surprised Tiffaney and Daniel Fisher and their four children with home maintenance gifts, including a washing machine and lawn mower.
The Fishers have an 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old triplets who are all on the autism spectrum.
Recently the family has been struggling to cover the cost of their special care while also meeting their everyday expenses.
"I knew that we had to help," said McLaughlin. "And the feeling that I had is probably more appreciative of them than what I did for them."
McLaughlin, along with his daughter and business partner Kristin McLaughlin, presented the gift in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to assisting Americans in need.
