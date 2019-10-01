LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One New Jersey based company is teaming up to help students fight addiction, and get the school year started right.
Throughout the month of August, Ammon Labs raised money and collected backpacks and school supplies for three schools: The Raymond J. Lesniak High School in Roselle, K.E.Y.S. Academy Recovery High School in Aberdeen and Coastal Preparatory High School in Wildwood.
The schools they donated to specifically help students who are recovering from addictions.
September is National Recovery Month as well as Back to School Month.
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Be Kind: New Jersey based company donates backpacks, supplies to recovery high schools
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More