Society

Jersey City councilman Daniel Rivera steps in to save man using CPR during police promotion ceremony

EMBED <>More Videos

Jim Dolan speaks exclusively with the Jersey City councilman who saved a man's life.

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jersey City councilman's quick thinking on Monday morning helped save a man's life after he collapsed at a police promotion ceremony.

Councilman Daniel Rivera was in his usual spot in the City Hall chambers at the ceremony, with everyone in the room so happy, when suddenly the mood shifted.

"I hear the commotion and then I hear his daughter yell 'Help, help'," Rivera said. "That's when I saw her dad keel over."

John Macri, the father-in-law of Deputy Chief Michael Gajewski, had collapsed.

There was no pulse and he was not breathing. As a crowd gathered around, his daughter was administering chest compressions.

"Councilman Danny Rivera and my wife Dawn began to perform CPR on him," Gajewski said. "She began the chest compressions, and Councilman Rivera began giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation."

"We gave him two big mouth-to-mouth blows into the mouth, and she kept on with the compressions and then he came back, but he was out for like a minute, no pulse, zero," Rivera said. "You could feel the tension in the air."

Then suddenly there was a pulse, a breath and the color started to return to his face. It seemed like the whole room at once exhaled.

"It was amazing to see his finger move, and then once we saw his finger move, you can actually see the color coming in," Rivera said. "Then he just popped up and that was great."

"My father started to come around again, he got his color back and his eyes opened up and he began speaking again," Gajewski said.

Macri was spending the night in the hospital and is doing great.

The councilman, once a Marine, always a Marine, is happy to have helped.

"I have to tell you from the bottom of my heart, my entire family is very grateful to him," Gajewski said.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjersey cityhudson countyhealthmedical emergencycpr
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 men wounded in shooting at Paterson liquor store
MMA star Conor McGregor charged with stealing fan's phone
5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in NJ
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
Real estate mogul posts huge photo of new bride after divorce
Teen survives after falling through 7-story air shaft in NYC
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
Show More
Uber driver pleads guilty to kidnapping sleeping passenger
Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school
Jury selection Tuesday at retrial in Queens jogger murder case
Investigators: 3-year-old dies in fire after sitter leaves for store
Deadly crashes raise safety concerns about Boeing 737 Max 8
More TOP STORIES News