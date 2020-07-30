Firefighter becomes first African-American promoted in NJ fire department's history

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey fire department promoted its first African-American firefighter on Wednesday.Anthony Holland was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, becoming the first African-American officer to hold that rank in the Linden Fire Department's 104-year history.The socially distanced ceremony was held in front of family and friends, during which Holland took the oath for his new position.Holland, who has been in the department since 2013, says the promotion was an honor."It's a great opportunity for leadership, I'm just looking to be a role model for other young men and women growing up to see someone that looks like them and that they can do it too, so I just look to strive to be a role model for everybody," Holland said.Holland says he hopes to continue to move up in the ranks within the department.----------