NJ Gov. Phil Murphy marches in George Floyd protest

He tweeted images from a March For Justice in Hillside on Sunday.
The governor said he marched for George Floyd and for the many before him who lost their lives for being black.
Along with the photos, he said, "We march because we will not accept systemic racism and bias as just a part of our national condition. Black Lives Matter."
Today, in Hillside, we marched for justice.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 7, 2020
For George Floyd and for the many before him – who lost their lives for being Black.
We march because we will not accept systemic racism and bias as just part of our national condition. Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/JGe00Xa1qS
