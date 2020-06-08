George Floyd

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy marches in George Floyd protest

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy participated in a protest in honor of George Floyd on Sunday.

He tweeted images from a March For Justice in Hillside on Sunday.

The governor said he marched for George Floyd and for the many before him who lost their lives for being black.

Along with the photos, he said, "We march because we will not accept systemic racism and bias as just a part of our national condition. Black Lives Matter."



Related topics:
societynew jerseyhillsideblack lives matterprotestnew jersey newsgeorge floydpolice brutalitypolicegovernor phil murphy
