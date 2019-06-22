be kind

Be Kind: NJ group teaches children to help others through acts of kindness

By Eyewitness News
TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An organization in New Jersey is doing their part to teach young children all about being kind.

Growing Heart in Trenton is a group that teaches kids ages 10 to 15 to be kind and appreciate what they have by going out and helping feed the homeless on the streets of the city.

The children who take part learn how to become engaged in their community at a young age and share their thoughts as a group afterwards.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytrentonmercer countyabc7nyhomelessbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Be Kind: Boy collects donations for those in need in NJ
NJ corrections officers dress as superheroes for good cause
Therapy dogs bring comfort to cancer patients during treatment
Be Kind: NJ teacher donates bone marrow twice to child in Germany
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children among 9 hurt when SUV jumps curb, overturns in NYC
Man arrested after woman jumps from window to escape brutal rape
1 arrested after parents try to push their way into NJ graduation
YouTube star missing, fans concerned after recent video
Police: Man breaks into teen's house, steals her underwear
NHL Draft: Devils and Rangers make first, second picks
Ex-classmate gets life in prison for Sarah Stern murder
Show More
Altering travel to the Dominican Republic: What you need to know
Man who visited NJ firehouse for 55 years named honorary chief
Retired cop pulls gun on bat-wielding man on subway
Body of woman wearing only underwear found on Long Island beach
Boil Water Alert after E. coli found in Long Beach water supply
More TOP STORIES News