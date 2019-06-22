Be Kind: NJ group teaches children to help others through acts of kindness

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An organization in New Jersey is doing their part to teach young children all about being kind.
Growing Heart in Trenton is a group that teaches kids ages 10 to 15 to be kind and appreciate what they have by going out and helping feed the homeless on the streets of the city.
The children who take part learn how to become engaged in their community at a young age and share their thoughts as a group afterwards.
