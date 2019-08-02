Person who stole ketchup from NJ restaurant says theft has brought bad luck

LACEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey restaurant says it will forgive a person who stole some ketchup and said the theft has been bringing them nothing but bad luck.The person's story came to the attention of a manager at Perkins Restaurant in Lacey Township.As she was closing up Wednesday night, she noticed a brown bag next to the entrance with two ketchup bottles and a letter.In the letter, the person admitted to stealing a bottle of ketchup from the restaurant but deeply regretted it."I thought it'd be 'risky'", the letter said. "I am as square as they come and this is the worst thing I've ever done."The person said someone crashed into their car a few hours later and said their karma, luck and life have not gone well since the theft.The thief hoped returning two new bottles would turn things around and reverse the ketchup karma."Again, I'm really sorry if I inconvenienced you the same way my life has been inconveniencing me," the person wrote. "I'm sorry, from an awful person."The restaurant said it never even noticed a ketchup bottle was missing, but is forgiving the thief.In fact, the owner said the letter will be framed inside the restaurant.----------