New Jersey middle school students make, serve soup to teachers

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some students in New Jersey are serving chicken noodle soup - not to help with sickness, but to warm the heart.The group of students are from Memorial Middle School in Fair Lawn.They also gave the teachers a Valentine's Day book filled with messages for their favorite teachers.