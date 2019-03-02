FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some students in New Jersey are serving chicken noodle soup - not to help with sickness, but to warm the heart.
The group of students are from Memorial Middle School in Fair Lawn.
They also gave the teachers a Valentine's Day book filled with messages for their favorite teachers.
If you know someone who is doing something to be kind, or for a list of resources school district's offer to help students who may need help, CLICK HERE.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New Jersey middle school students make, serve soup to teachers
BE KIND
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News