New Jersey officer helps save life of child having seizure

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A young child is alive thanks to the quick actions of a police officer in New Jersey.

Officer Mark Carrillo responded to a home in Hackensack on Tuesday after a 911 call for a child with a seizure.

When Carrillo arrived, the baby was breathing but unresponsive.

He decided they could not wait for an ambulance so he drove the baby and her mother to the hospital himself in his patrol car - with lights and sirens activated.

The child was treated in the emergency room and is now recovering.

"Police understand there is nothing more precious than life and PO Carrillo showed compassion and concern for that family," said Det. Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

