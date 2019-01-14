It's a happy ending to a mystery that began with a discarded Christmas tree.DPW workers in Cranford, New Jersey found a personalized ornament while they were picking up Christmas trees.The ornament shows a bride and groom with the words 'Keith and Cory' and the date, 'November 25th, 2011.'The workers turned over the ornament to police, hoping to help find the owner.Police posted the picture on social media - and it worked!Cranford Police found the owner and returned the ornament on Monday, reuniting the thankful husband and wife with the precious keepsake.----------