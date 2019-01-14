SOCIETY

New Jersey police reunite couple with missing personalized Christmas ornament

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

CRANFORD, New Jersey --
It's a happy ending to a mystery that began with a discarded Christmas tree.

DPW workers in Cranford, New Jersey found a personalized ornament while they were picking up Christmas trees.

The ornament shows a bride and groom with the words 'Keith and Cory' and the date, 'November 25th, 2011.'

The workers turned over the ornament to police, hoping to help find the owner.

Police posted the picture on social media - and it worked!


Cranford Police found the owner and returned the ornament on Monday, reuniting the thankful husband and wife with the precious keepsake.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmaschristmas treepoliceCranfordUnion County
SOCIETY
Meghan Markle teases due date
'World record egg' cracks the internet
NYCHA residents struggling with lack of heat in Brownsville
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Complaint reveals horrifying details in Jayme Closs abduction
Search on for 2 suspects after Bronx subway stabbing
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
AP sources: Gillibrand moving toward 2020 bid in coming days
LI gas station worker fatally struck by driver who didn't pay
Family members ID gunman in New Jersey UPS hostage incident
$1,500-a-month studio apartment rented to 2 cats
Shots fired into homes in Jersey City neighborhood
Show More
Former Yankees pitcher and coach Mel Stottlemyre dies at 77
Police ID, release photo of suspected NJ mall gunman
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
'So happy': Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
More News