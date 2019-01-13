SOCIETY

New Jersey police to reunite couple with missing personalized Christmas ornament

CRANFORD, New Jersey --
It's a happy ending to a mystery that began with a discarded Christmas tree.

DPW workers in Cranford, New Jersey found a personalized ornament while they were picking up Christmas trees.

The ornament shows a bride and groom with the words 'Keith and Cory' and the date, 'November 25th, 2011.'

The workers turned over the ornament to police, hoping to help find the owner.

Police posted the picture on social media - and it worked!

Cranford Police say they have found the owner and will return the ornament on Monday.

