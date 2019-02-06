Officials and residents of a New Jersey town are complaining about a famous neighbor, saying he is destroying the quality of life in the area.Baseball legend Lenny Dykstra, who won a World Series with the New York Mets, is certainly no stranger to legal troubles. But those who live near him along Stockton Circle in Linden say he is turning their neighborhood into a den of drugs and prostitution."I'm a second-generation Stockton-er, grew up with original owners of these houses," resident Linda Graham said. "And this guy comes and ruins their legacy."Neighbors say they were starstruck when Dykstra moved to the neighborhood, but they say the superstar hasn't been an all-star neighbor and that his home is now used as a boarding house where as many as 10 people have lived at a time."I do know that having a boarding house in Linden is prohibited," Mayor Derek Armstrong said. "I'll take care of it."But 10th Ward City Councilwoman Gretchen Hickey says the home is a revolving door."After he was told to move them out and was fined, he turned around and did it again," she said.Hickey says she's constantly calling the police about the house."The traffic here, overdoses, cars being towed, someone throwing yellow liquid out the second-floor window, the trash," one neighbor said.Another man complained of transient tenants."Knocking on my door at 11, telling me it's Domino's Pizza with no pizza," he said.Dykstra recently pleaded not guilty to drug possession and making terroristic threats in Linden after an Uber driver said he threatened to shoot him, and police say they found cocaine and met in his possession.Neighbors say they want this resolved once and for all."That's why we called (Eyewitness News)," Hickey said. "It's been going on for too long."Mayor Armstrong promised swift action."Inspectors have come," he said. "I'll send them again, and if he's not in compliance, we will take him to task."----------