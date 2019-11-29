Restaurant owner in New Jersey serves up kindness on Thanksgiving

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A restaurant owner in New Jersey spent his Thanksgiving not serving up his classic pizza, but a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wanted one."I'm a better pizza cook than I am a turkey man but they both come out pretty well," said Mario Albunia, owner of Mario's Classic Pizza in Hoboken.He first opened up his pizzeria for a free Thanksgiving meal in 1999. Back then he cooked one turkey. Now, 20 years later, he cooked 25 turkeys on Thursday alone."This is a way I can give back a little bit and it makes me feel great so my family and I appreciate it so much," said Albunia.Local resident Don Mesler has come to eat every year since it started. "I wouldn't know where else to go," said Mesler.Others who are homeless have come every year as well.It has been a family tradition they hope will continue for years to come.The family served more than 300 meals on Thursday and hand delivered meals to people who couldn't leave their homes.----------