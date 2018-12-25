BUENA, New Jersey (WABC) --An emergency meeting has been scheduled in New Jersey after a high school referee ordered a wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.
The regional board of education in Buena will hold the meeting Wednesday night to discuss what it's calling 'personnel matters'.
The state attorney general's office is also looking into the incident.
New Jersey's athletic association said that the referee involved won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.
Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees "and they've all agreed" not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.
Andrew Johnson, a wrestler for Buena Regional High School who is black, had a cover over his hair during a match.
But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.
The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," ''cruel" and "humiliating."
The school superintendent said in a letter to the community that they support and stand by all student athletes.
Officials say the same referee was reprimanded two years ago for reportedly using a racial slur.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube