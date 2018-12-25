SOCIETY

NJ school board to meet regarding ref who told high school wrestler to cut dreads

EMBED </>More Videos

A meeting will be held Wednesday night in the case of a high school wrestler who was told to cut his dreadlocks.

Eyewitness News
BUENA, New Jersey (WABC) --
An emergency meeting has been scheduled in New Jersey after a high school referee ordered a wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.

The regional board of education in Buena will hold the meeting Wednesday night to discuss what it's calling 'personnel matters'.

The state attorney general's office is also looking into the incident.

New Jersey's athletic association said that the referee involved won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.

Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees "and they've all agreed" not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.

Andrew Johnson, a wrestler for Buena Regional High School who is black, had a cover over his hair during a match.

But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.

The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," ''cruel" and "humiliating."
EMBED More News Videos

A New Jersey high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match. Watch video from the incident.



The school superintendent said in a letter to the community that they support and stand by all student athletes.

Officials say the same referee was reprimanded two years ago for reportedly using a racial slur.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh school sportsnew jersey newsracismAtlantic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
National Action Network holds Christmas lunch and toy giveaway
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Christmas Eve surprise: Families learn layaways were paid
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
More Society
Top Stories
NJ firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
Officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on LI highway
88-year-old woman struck in face during NYC home invasion
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Bernie Madoff's former secretary seeks early release from prison
Video: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
$321 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Show More
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
New York, Los Angeles police trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
National Action Network holds Christmas lunch and toy giveaway
More News