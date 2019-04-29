New Jersey public schools hosting fundraiser to benefit 2 students battling cancer

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Public schools in Linden, New Jersey, are hosting a fundraiser magic and comedy show to benefit two very special students.The event, "Make Cancer Disappear," will benefit third-grader Arion Mamudi of School No. 1 and second-grader Isabel Dominguez of School No. 8.Arion is in the hospital battling osteosarcoma, and Isabel is in remission after battling leukemia and is now healthy enough to attend school.The community and public school districts have come together to support these two strong students.Technology teacher Kim Kafalas has been key in orchestrating the fundraiser, as this is an issue that hits close to her heart."I was at work, life great, and they told me I had breast cancer" Kafalas said.She plans to do the same for these two kids that was done for her by the community of Linden during her own fight.The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at McManus Middle school.The show will feature comedian John Pizzi and magician Joe Holiday.All proceeds go toward the Valerie Fund, which supplies robots to schools to help kids like Arion keep up with their schoolwork while they are undergoing treatments.----------