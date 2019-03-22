New Jersey soldier killed during Korean War accounted for after remains identified

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A soldier from New Jersey who was killed during the Korean War has finally been accounted for.The remains of 20-year-old Army Sergeant Frank Suliman of New Brunswick were accounted for nearly 70 years after he died in a prisoner of war camp in North Korea.Suliman was serving with the 2nd Infantry Division, where he was fighting against members of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces inside North Korea.He was captured by soldiers in December 1950 and reportedly died in March 1951 while he was being held in a prisoner of war camp.The sergeant's remains were returned to the US by North Korea in 2018 as part of an agreement struck by President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.----------