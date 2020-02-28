Make-A-Wish grants New Jersey student battling brain tumor to attend his dream basketball match-up

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Antonio Sellers, 16, is fighting the toughest battle of his life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumor.
Sellers, a varsity basketball player at Hudson Catholic, is a proud Duke University fan who had one wish: to witness the legendary rivalry game between Duke and UNC in North Carolina.
"This is something Antonio always wanted. Although he has to go to Duke and visit this way I believe he's going to be visiting another way down the road. Our journey, we are just taking a different path right now," said Felicia Sellers, Antonio's mother.
Joined by his teachers, classmates, and family, Antonio was surprised by Make-A-Wish New Jersey and Jersey Mike's Subs with the announcement that his wish had been granted and will be traveling with his family to the highly coveted matchup on March 7.
"This, it's all I wanted, I'm crying. It's crazy," said Antonio.
Antonio's wish to attend the Duke game kicks off Jersey Mike's 10th annual Month of giving in which over 40 wishes are granted to kids battling critical illnesses.
"Together we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and this wish is the perfect example of that," said Thomas Weatherall, President, and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey.
