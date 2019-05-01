New Jersey students hold benefit concert for custodian with family in Venezuela

Students at River Dell Regional High School in New Jersey held a benefit concert for one of their custodians, Evelin Lee.
Her family lives in Venezuela so last week everyone came together and brought food and clothing, and raised more than $1600.
She has been shipping the items overseas but it can take weeks if not months to get there.
Students sent us a video talking about why this fundraiser was so important to them.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our Be Kind campaign page.
