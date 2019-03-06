New Jersey students with special needs quilt blanket for hospital's children's fund

HAWORTH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students at a New Jersey school made a warm act of kindness -- literally.
The Bergen Center for Child Development, a private school for children and young adults with special needs, taught its students to sew, and they made a quilt that will be donated March 19 to a children's fund at Hackensack Medical Center.
They also made a very special Marvel superhero pillow for Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter!
This is the one month anniversary of WABC-TV's "Be Kind" campaign, an initiative that recognizes people, schools, and programs where acts of kindness -- random or otherwise -- are happening.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
