be kind

New Jersey students with special needs quilt blanket for hospital's children's fund

EMBED <>More Videos

Students at a New Jersey school made a warm act of kindness -- literally.

HAWORTH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students at a New Jersey school made a warm act of kindness -- literally.

The Bergen Center for Child Development, a private school for children and young adults with special needs, taught its students to sew, and they made a quilt that will be donated March 19 to a children's fund at Hackensack Medical Center.

They also made a very special Marvel superhero pillow for Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter!

This is the one month anniversary of WABC-TV's "Be Kind" campaign, an initiative that recognizes people, schools, and programs where acts of kindness -- random or otherwise -- are happening.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societybergen countybe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
NJ students shovel driveway so neighbor can make it to dialysis
Be Kind: 9-year-old NJ girl helps grant wishes to kids in foster care
Sheriff rewards teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Resources: WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign
TOP STORIES
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Debris falls from NYC subway platform, pierce windshield
Homeless veteran pleads guilty in $400,000 GoFundMe scam
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Barking dogs could soon land owners in trouble in NJ town
19 hurt, 2 critically, in Bronx apartment fire
LIVE | Recycling pickup cancelled in Mount Vernon, NY
Show More
Search for bicyclist who shot Uber passenger in Brooklyn
Sex assault charges may be dropped for ex-NYPD cops accused of raping teen
16-year-old Brooklyn girl missing since Sunday
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
New York City to dedicate 4 new memorials to women
More TOP STORIES News