BUENA, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey school district says its wrestling team will no longer compete in events officiated by a referee who told a wrestler to lose his dreadlocks or forfeit his bout.
The announcement came during an emergency meeting held Wednesday with the Buena Regional school board and members of the community.
The meeting was held in response to the incident before a match on Dec. 19.
The board called the meeting to discuss what it called 'personnel matters'. Community members questioned whether the referee's actions were racially motivated and said a school official should have stepped in.
The school superintendent said he met with the board to review what happened
New Jersey's athletic association said that the referee involved won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.
Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees "and they've all agreed" not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.
Andrew Johnson, a wrestler for Buena Regional High School who is black, had a cover over his hair during a match.
But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.
The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," ''cruel" and "humiliating."
The school superintendent said in a letter to the community that they support and stand by all student athletes.
The state attorney general's office is also looking into the incident.
The rules state if an individual has hair longer than allowed, it must be contained in a legal hair cover attached to the ear guards. The wrestler opting to wear a legal hair cover must wear it to the weigh-in procedure.
The Johnson family said through their attorney the referee was late and missed weigh-in, and Johnson's head covering was allowed in prior matches.
Officials say the same referee was reprimanded two years ago for reportedly using a racial slur.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
