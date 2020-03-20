Society

New Jersey state trooper helps woman deliver baby inside her car

By Eyewitness News
BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey State Trooper helped a woman deliver her baby inside a car while on the job.

On March 12, State Trooper Scott Whitehead was on patrol in Bridgeton City, Cumberland County. A man saw his troop car and pulled over to ask for help.

The man exited his car and told Trooper Whitehead that his wife was in labor. He didn't think they were going to make it to the hospital in time.

Trooper Whitehead assisted the mom in labor, and she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

The area hospital reports the mom and baby are doing very well.

