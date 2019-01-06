SOCIETY

New Jersey high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks returns to competition

A wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks returned to the mat.

Eyewitness News
BUENA, New Jersey (WABC) --
The New Jersey high school wrestler forced to cut off his dreadlooks during a match last month has returned to competition.

Andrew Johnson wrestled Saturday night for the first time in 17 days.

A ref forced the student to cut his hair or forfeit his match last month, sparking national outrage.

Amid the backlash, the superintendent removed referee Alan Maloney from officiating future matches for the school.

An emergency school board meeting was held in response to the incident before a match on Dec. 19.

Johnson, a wrestler for Buena Regional High School who is black, had a cover over his hair during a match.

But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.

The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," ''cruel" and "humiliating."
A New Jersey high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match. Watch video from the incident.



----------
