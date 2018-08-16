SOCIETY

No ocean-side swimming in Seaside Heights today

Ken Rosato has details on the beach closure in effect Thursday at ocean-side beaches in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --
There's bad news for residents hoping to beat the heat at one popular Jersey shore destination.

For the first time in more than two decades there will be no swimming at any ocean beach in Seaside Heights Thursday due to poor water quality.

The swimming ban will be in effect at all of Seaside Heights' ocean beaches, but not the bay beaches.

Officials stressed, however, that the beaches themselves remain open.

"Our beaches are open. We just cannot allow people in the water," said Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz in a statement. "So you can come, enjoy the beach and The Classic American Boardwalk. And, as a thank you to everyone who comes during the closure, the beaches are free and they will be given a coupon for free beach admission on another day this season."

Experts say the poor water quality could be due to this week's heavy rains, and/or the rising population of bait fish in the ocean.

Officials hope to lift the ban by the weekend.

