nobel peace prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

The 2019 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.



Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldnobel peace prize
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
What is ICAN, this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coastal flooding causes dangers for some Long Island residents
Sentencing day for 5 gang members in Junior's murder
Stranger picks up child, throws him on ground in NYC: Police
Yankees set to play Astros in ALCS after Houston's 6-1 win over Rays
AccuWeather: Windy with a shower
Man stabbed in leg inside Queens McDonald's
Injuries reported in Midtown Manhattan explosion
Show More
Minor derailment causes delays on PATH trains
Suit claims nurses gave patients Benadryl to make them fall asleep
Off-duty NJ trooper saves woman's life in restroom
Man stalks 14-year-old girl throughout NYC, police say
Worker dies in accident during construction of NJ megamall
More TOP STORIES News