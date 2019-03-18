Nominate a teacher for a free Norwegian cruise, chance to win $15,000 for their school

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away a seven-day cruise for two to 15 teachers in the U.S. and Canada.
JUST ANNOUNCED: In celebration of #NorwegianJOY, we’re giving away free cruises to educators who bring joy to their students!— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) March 12, 2019
Nominate and vote for your favorite teacher here: https://t.co/2W18vocM3w pic.twitter.com/ivdCz7wEZJ
If interested, all you have to do is nominate an educator "who demonstrates a passion for spreading the joy of learning," in 250 words or less.
The top 15 nominees will receive a free cruise for two, an invitation to an award ceremony in Seattle - which includes airfare and accommodations - and a chance to win $15,000 for their school.
Nominations will be accepted through April 12.
