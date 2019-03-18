Society

Nominate a teacher for a free Norwegian cruise, chance to win $15,000 for their school

Norwegian Cruise line giving away 15 free cruises to teachers

If you're looking for the perfect way to say thank you to your favorite teacher, maybe a luxury cruise will do the job.

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away a seven-day cruise for two to 15 teachers in the U.S. and Canada.



If interested, all you have to do is nominate an educator "who demonstrates a passion for spreading the joy of learning," in 250 words or less.

The top 15 nominees will receive a free cruise for two, an invitation to an award ceremony in Seattle - which includes airfare and accommodations - and a chance to win $15,000 for their school.

Nominations will be accepted through April 12.

