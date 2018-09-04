SOCIETY

California nurse discovers colleague was preemie baby she treated years ago

Nearly 30 years after they first crossed paths at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, a nurse discovered her colleague was a premature baby she treated. (Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford)

Thousands of people on social media are sharing a photo showing a heart-warming reunion between a neonatal intensive care unit nurse and one of her former patients.

Nurse Vilma Wong discovered her new colleague at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford was the premature baby she cared for 28 years ago.

Brandon Seminatore is healthy and is currently a second year pediatric neurology resident at Packard Children's.

During his morning rounds on the NICU last month, Vilma recognized his name and asked him some questions before confirming her suspicions.

