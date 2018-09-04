Thousands of people on social media are sharing a photo showing a heart-warming reunion between a neonatal intensive care unit nurse and one of her former patients.Nurse Vilma Wong discovered her new colleague at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford was the premature baby she cared for 28 years ago.Brandon Seminatore is healthy and is currently a second year pediatric neurology resident at Packard Children's.During his morning rounds on the NICU last month, Vilma recognized his name and asked him some questions before confirming her suspicions.----------