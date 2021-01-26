Society

MTA Hero: Nurse runs critical service for agency's own workers during COVID-19

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is honoring the essential workers who have kept the city running throughout the pandemic.

The first MTA Hero spotlight goes to two women who run a service that became critical for the agency's own workers.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, any MTA employee who didn't know about the Clinical Services Unit found out very quickly.

"They didn't know where to get a test. They were sick, coughing, shortness of breath some nurses had to make sure they could make it through the end of the phone call. We were calling 911 for a lot of the employees," said MTA Director of Clinical Services Wendy Marshall.

The MTA quickly set up a 24-hour hotline and staffed it with 80 nurses.

ALSO READ | Disney World worker calls 911 to help save woman from domestic violence, police say

The team, led by Marshall and Charlene Pickel, have now been named MTA Heroes of the Week for holding it all down during the unprecedented crisis.

"Charlene and I have been in the trenches from the beginning with the contract tracing," Marshall said. "With one positive that could mean 200 people being out."

And Marshall continued the work even when she herself was down and out.

She continued working the phones even when she had COVID-19.

"Well, it's the reason you become a nurse," Marshall said.

MORE NEWS | Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymtanew york city transitcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
NY community helps support school security guard battling COVID
Wintry mix causes headaches on roadways in Tri-State area
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Teen teaches business lessons to foster kids through baking
Show More
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
How being a gig worker could impact your taxes, finances
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
AccuWeather: Early flakes and drizzle
More TOP STORIES News