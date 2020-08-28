Local Black Lives Matter protesters head to DC for national March on Washington

Buses lined up before dawn Friday outside the National Action Network headquarters in Harlem to head to Washington DC for the march in favor of social justice and police reforms.
The event commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr.,'s original march nearly six decades ago, when he delivered his family "I Have a Dream" address.
"I'm really excited about the energy that I'm going to be feeling out there and to just be part of history," one participant said. "I just want to be out there to show people that I do deserve freedom."
The march from Lincoln Circle to the MLK Memorial is organized by Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network.
The demonstration joins recent protests seen around the nation following the shooting of Jacob Blake as a new generation confronts the current period of civil unrest.
The participants will also remember the recent passing of civil rights activist John Lewis.
There are strict rules regarding social distancing, with thermometer check-in stations and mandatory mask wearing.
Buses from cities or states that are coronavirus hot spots will not be permitted.
