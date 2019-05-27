Society

Brooklyn, Queens hold memorable Memorial Day parades honoring troops who made 'ultimate sacrifice'

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Parades in Brooklyn, Queens and beyond honored the memory of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedoms.

Hundreds lined Third Avenue in Brooklyn for what is one of the oldest Memorial Day parades in the country.

Parade goer Ellie Draper Flory and her family traveled from Virginia to be in attendance.

"I had a brother, who was a navy pilot, who was killed," she said. "And a dad who was in the Army and Air Force in World War II, so it hits home for me."

People from every generation who have lost dear friends and returned home with others who will never be the same attended the parade in Bay Ridge.

Veteran Steve Savarese served in Vietnam and Desert Storm.

"It's awesome we celebrate the holiday, but we also remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

Marchers are directed to a ceremony during the parade that involves 348 flags called "Field of Flags" -- every one represents a solider from New York who has died since September 11.

Organizer Charles Gili and his family created the moving tribute back in 2007 for people like Patchogue native and Navy Seal Lt. Michael P. Murphy.

Gili's family also runs the US Hockey Players Support Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that raise money for gold star families.

"Memorial Day should be every day in my opinion," GIli said. "We have a lot to be thankful for. The sacrifice these men and women make is staggering when you think about it."

Meantime in Queens, the 92nd annual Little Neck Douglaston Memorial Day parade celebrated the 205th birthday of the poem that became the national anthem: The Star Spangled Banner.

The community also marked the 75th anniversaries of the D-Day invasion of Europe and Saipan, the first Japanese home island invaded in the Pacific.

The featured branch of service here, organizers say, is the United States Merchant Marine, "underpinning our freedom since 1775."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrooklynbay ridgenew york cityparademilitarymemorial day
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day ceremony held at Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum
Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl
Bill Buckner dies at 69 after battling dementia
NJ family hit by suspected drunk driver on trip to Niagara Falls
Clintons, Cuomo take part in Memorial Day Parade in Chappaqua
Picture perfect Memorial Day weekend at area beaches
AccuWeather: Less Humid Monday
Show More
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Motorcyclist, 28, killed in collision with car in Brooklyn
Police want to question son of elderly couple stabbed in Brooklyn
Service woes ease on NYC Ferry after Sunday nightmare
Fire consumes two-story home in Ridgewood
More TOP STORIES News