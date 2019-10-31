SUFFERN, New York (WABC) -- A school in New York is spreading positivity through t-shirts.
The Viola Elementary School PTA in Suffern has been selling "Be Kind" t-shirts.
This is the first "Be Kind" fundraiser the PTA has put on.
The shirts will be handed out at the school's multi-cultural night, where students can learn about countries' different cultures, food and more.
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
New York school sells "Be Kind" t-shirts to spread positivity
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News