New York school sells "Be Kind" t-shirts to spread positivity

By Eyewitness News
SUFFERN, New York (WABC) -- A school in New York is spreading positivity through t-shirts.

The Viola Elementary School PTA in Suffern has been selling "Be Kind" t-shirts.

This is the first "Be Kind" fundraiser the PTA has put on.

The shirts will be handed out at the school's multi-cultural night, where students can learn about countries' different cultures, food and more.

