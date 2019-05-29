be kind

NY student raising money and awareness for suicide prevention

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A local 7th-grader is turning tragedy into a lesson we can all learn from.

Rileigh Feery goes to Pawling Middle School in Dutchess County.

She has been raising money and awareness for suicide prevention since a friend of hers died by suicide at only 11 years old.

She also held a recent fundraiser called "Slime Against Suicide" for the cause.

