NY student raising money and awareness for suicide prevention

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A local 7th-grader is turning tragedy into a lesson we can all learn from.
Rileigh Feery goes to Pawling Middle School in Dutchess County.
She has been raising money and awareness for suicide prevention since a friend of hers died by suicide at only 11 years old.
She also held a recent fundraiser called "Slime Against Suicide" for the cause.
