Society

New York City approves 1st Central Park monument honoring women

The fountain in Central Park's reservoir is photographed Monday, July 30, 2007 in New York (file) (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By VERENA DOBNIK
NEW YORK CITY -- New York City has approved a Central Park monument featuring - for the first time - accomplished women.

A city commission voted Monday to erect the tribute to three civil rights pioneers: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth.

The famous park currently has 23 statues of men who left their mark on history. There's not a single female - unless you count fictional characters like Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland.

Artist Meredith Bergmann's work is to be dedicated next August, marking the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the United States.

The sculpture will break what some have dubbed the "bronze ceiling" in the 166-year-old urban oasis.

The final approval came from the Public Design Commission, an agency that reviews artworks on city-owned property.

