INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --The New York City Council has approved a plan to rezone a 59-block section in Manhattan's Inwood section.
The rezoning will allow for larger, residential buildings in the neighborhood.
Many people expressed opposition, fearing they will ultimately be priced out of the area.
Last week, eleven demonstrators camped out overnight in City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez's office in Washington Heights to protest the plan.
The rezoning also calls for hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements to streets and parks across Inwood.
"The approval of the Inwood neighborhood rezoning means a fairer, stronger future for a community that has experienced decades of disinvestment. It means affordability, security, and opportunity for residents and new immigrants alike," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I thank Councilmember Rodriguez for his partnership in creating a bold plan that will benefit the community for generations to come."
Many longtime Inwood residents expressed fear that the new rezoning plan will speed up gentrification and push out low-income residents.
They say a scaled-down plan to rezone Inwood east of 10th Avenue for new buildings up to 30 stories in height will push out low-income neighbors.
The rezoning is part of the mayor's plan to add 300,000 units of affordable housing across the city by 2026.
