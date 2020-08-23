Society

NYC couple gets married on Black Lives Matter mural in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The Black Lives Matter mural in Brooklyn provided a powerful backdrop for a wedding this weekend.

Bride Makeita Wilson said she got the idea to exchange vows on the painted pavement after experiencing the power of the mural during a walk.

RELATED | Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon, wearing their full wedding attire, joining protesters at Philadelphia's City Hall after their ceremony.



She and her new husband, Shancton Thompson, were originally supposed to get married last month.

When the venue had to be changed, they both agreed the mural was the ideal place to cement their union in a socially distant ceremony.

RELATED | MTA not impressed by wedding party's Fifth Avenue photo shoot
EMBED More News Videos

A wedding party's Fifth Avenue photo shoot may have drawn a crowd, but it didn't impress everyone.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york cityblack lives matterabc7ny instagramweddingsgood newsweddingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Students test positive after attending NJ beach party
COVID News: 'Serious' virus outbreak has CT residents on alert
5 killed in NYC weekend shootings, including young mother of 3
Trump's sister criticizes president in newly released secret recordings
NJ state employee shot dead by stray bullet in front of home
COVID Updates: Cases rising in 25 states; Trump lashes out at FDA
Queens woman celebrates 100th birthday at the beach
Show More
Newark Police detective dies of COVID
1 dead in jet ski accident in Harlem River
Hurricane warnings as Laura and Marco track toward Louisiana, the Gulf coast
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Kobe Bryant, daughter mural unveiled at Long Island mall
More TOP STORIES News