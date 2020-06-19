juneteenth

Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the Tri-State region

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared Juneteenth an official city and school holiday on Friday.

Juneteenth celebrations, marking the end of slavery and the Civil War, are taking place Friday across the Tri-State area.


This year's celebrations are especially significant, as protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue.
RELATED: What is Juneteenth?

In New York, Juneteenth is a state holiday for the first time, and events are planned across New York City throughout the day.

That includes a rally Friday morning at Washington Square Park organized by 100 Black Men, Inc., which is billed as a Justice for George event.

Other rallies and protest will follow much of what has been seen in the city over the past several weeks, including a march from Brooklyn over the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall.


The city also announced it would be painting five more Black Lives Matter murals in each of the city's five boroughs. They will be on Centre Street in Manhattan, Richmond Terrace on Staten Island, Joralemon Street in Brooklyn, 153rd Street in Queens, and Morris Avenue in the Bronx.

Juneteenth has always commemorated freedom. It marks the date that slaves in Texas received word that they were free, more than 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

This year, after the killing of George Floyd, many say Juneteenth is a time to call for action.
Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo declared Juneteenth a state holiday, acknowledging rampant, systemic discrimination and injustice.

"I want to be a force for change, and I want to help synergize this moment," Cuomo said. "And if Juneteenth is part of that, and a recognition of what happened, and an understanding of what happened, and an acknowledgement of that, great."


The governor said he hopes the New York state legislature will vote to make Juneteenth an official state holiday so new Yorkers can use it as a day to reflect on changes that need to be made.

WATCH: NY Gov. Cuomo declares Juneteenth a holiday for state workers
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorknew york cityandrew cuomoblack lives matterholidayblack historygeorge floydrace in americaequal rightsjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
LIVE: Juneteenth 155th anniversary celebration in Texas
Growing demand to remove City Hall's Thomas Jefferson statue
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor de Blasio update
Reopen NJ: LIVE - Gov. Murphy gives briefing
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Sex assault suspect caught on camera in Washington Heights
'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
Show More
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
Coronavirus no deterrent for Trump fans camped outside arena
Brazen attempted armed robbery in Brooklyn caught on camera
Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling
More TOP STORIES News