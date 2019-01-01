SOCIETY

NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on the new law that will add a gender-neutral option to birth certificates of New York City residents.

NEW YORK --
New York City residents have a new option for denoting gender on their birth certificates: gender "X."

A law allowing the choice of "X'' took effect Tuesday. The measure passed earlier this year.

It allows people to change their birth certificates to "X'' by attesting that it reflects their "true gender identity." Parents also can choose "X'' for newborns.

New York City is joining California, Oregon, Washington state in allowing an undesignated gender option on birth certificates. A similar provision takes effect in New Jersey in February.

In 2014, New York City eliminated a policy that allowed birth certificate gender changes only if people underwent gender reassignment surgery.

Instead, the city required an attestation from a medical or mental health professional. The new law nixes that requirement.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirthgender identityNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NY area welcomes the first babies of the new year
Celebrate with birthday freebies in January!
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Community remembers innocent teen killed 2 years ago
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead in boating accident at Westchester reservoir
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in NYC's first homicide of 2019
Sanitation workers clean up Times Square after New Year's Eve
NY area welcomes the first babies of the new year
Gov. Cuomo to begin 3rd term with Ellis Island speech
New laws going into effect in New Jersey in 2019
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for tonight's drawing
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Show More
Revelers bid wet goodbye to 2018 in Times Square
AccuWeather: First day of 2019 will be windy, mild
5 firefighters hurt while battling house fire in New Jersey
Community remembers innocent teen killed 2 years ago
62-year-old man killed in Greenwich Village shooting
More News