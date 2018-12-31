SOCIETY

NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect Jan. 1

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on the new law that will add a gender-neutral option to birth certificates of New York City residents.

NEW YORK --
New York City residents are about to have a new option for denoting gender on their birth certificates: gender "X."

A law allowing the choice of "X'' takes effect Tuesday. The measure passed earlier this year.

It allows people to change their birth certificates to "X'' by attesting that it reflects their "true gender identity." Parents also can choose "X'' for newborns.

New York City is joining California, Oregon, Washington state in allowing an undesignated gender option on birth certificates. A similar provision takes effect in New Jersey in February.

In 2014, New York City eliminated a policy that allowed birth certificate gender changes only if people underwent gender reassignment surgery.

Instead, the city required an attestation from a medical or mental health professional. The new law nixes that requirement.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirthgender identityNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Year in review: Top stories of 2018 on abc7NY
Baby weighing nearly 15 pounds breaks hospital record
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out black man
More Society
Top Stories
Revelers bid wet goodbye to 2018 in Times Square
62-year-old man killed in Greenwich Village shooting
Woman critically injured by suspected drunk driver in Queens
Off-duty FDNY firefighter charged in deadly hit-and-run
Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter killed in LI fire
Federal workers sue Trump administration over government shutdown
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Boy hospitalized after swallowing magnets from Christmas gift
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain continues on New Year's Eve
Police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Walmart
Waitress says armed man asked her for ride to church
More News