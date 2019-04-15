New York City high school makes sure all seniors can attend prom in style

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One New York City public high school is making sure all of its seniors are able to attend prom in style.High school students know that going to prom costs a pretty penny, but at The High School for Math, Science & Engineering at City College, it will cost a little less.Five years ago, Principal Crystal Bonds put out a call for dresses on social media. She was thinking about students who were living in temporary housing or shelters and wanted to make sure they could find a dress to wear.This year, there are 200 donated dresses to choose from. And any student is welcome to one, regardless of their family's economic status.Dress donations come from those in the fashion industry and parents help the students choose dresses.One parent, Sasha Morrison, is also a stylist and lends her expert opinion while designer Nile Cmylo is doing all the alterations."It makes them feel good and the most important accessory any woman or girl can wear is confidence, so if i can help them to that end that's my job," Cmylo said.After the seniors choose their dresses, other students will be able to select dresses of their own for special occasions.As for the boys -- many will receive gift cards and discounts for suits and tuxedos.----------