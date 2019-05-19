NYC holds free paper shredding events at locations around the city

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers can get rid of any unwanted old documents containing personal information during the city's ShredFest Sunday.Workers will be stationed at various locations across all five boroughs, shredding documents for free.The shredding trucks will be available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.Workers recommend residents bring old bank statements, pay stubs, and credit card applications.Here are the locations:--THE BRONX | Co-op City - Triangle Plaza | At Co-op City Blvd. and Rombouts Avenue; next to Municipal Credit Union--BROOKLYN | Marine Park - Marine Park | Parking lot near 33rd Street and Avenue U across from Marine Park Salt Marsh Nature Center--BROOKLYN | Park Slope - Prospect Park | Prospect Park West and 3rd Street--MANHATTAN | Union Square - Union Square Park | South Plaza near 14th Street and Union Square East--QUEENS | Springfield Gardens - Stop & Shop Plaza Shopping Center | Springfield Blvd. between Merrick Blvd. and 135th Avenue--STATEN ISLAND | Willowbrook - Willowbrook Park | Parking lot near Eton Place entrance, next to archery range----------