NYC Sanitation Department issues reminder on curbside collection of Christmas trees

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Tis the season for the New York City Sanitation Department to remind Christmas tree owners how to get rid of their trees.The department will begin its annual curbside collection of Christmas trees starting Monday, January 6, and running through January 17.Residents are asked to remove all stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments before putting trees out for collection.After collection, clean, non-bagged Christmas trees will have a new life. They will be chipped, mixed with leaves, and recycled into compost for the city's parks, institutions and community gardens.The Department of Sanitation collected more than 200,000 Christmas trees for "tree-cycling" after Christmas 2018."Give your Christmas tree new life after Christmas," said Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. "While Christmas trees are in our homes for only a short period of time, tree-cycling gives them a longer life.""Recycling trees is one of the easiest ways to show our commitment to caring for our urban forest, giving holiday trees new life by turning them into much needed fertilizer," said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. "I'd like to thank Commissioner Garcia and the Department of Sanitation for helping to support our mission to maintain sustainable parks and public spaces throughout the five boroughs."Those needing to get rid of mostly plastic and metal artificial Christmas trees were advised to consider selling or donating them.----------